Man killed in California shooting identified as Navy sailor from Louisiana

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A U.S. military service member was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in a Chula Vista neighborhood over the weekend.

On Feb. 6, at around 12:25 a.m., Chula Vista police received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle. Moments later, police were called regarding shots fired in the same area.

Responding officers arrived to find 36-year-old Ramone Joseph injured and on the ground.

Joseph was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Joseph was described by police as a member of the U.S. military and a Chula Vista resident.

According to the Navy, Joseph was from Louisiana and enlisted in 2004.

He was a Chief Navy Counselor who had served on the USS Stethem, USS Donald Cook, and in San Diego and at North Island. He also previously worked in Virginia and Illinois.

During his time in the military, he was awarded Navy/Marine Corps Commendation, National Defense Service, Global War on Terrorism Service, and Humanitarian Service medals.

Circumstances that led to Joseph’s death remain under investigation by the CVPD’s Crimes of Violence detectives.

The department did not have details on a suspected shooter.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Chula Vista police at 619-691-5075 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.