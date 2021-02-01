Man in Ohio identified by his work jacket during deadly Capitol riots, Feds say

Federal prosecutors charged an Ohio man for kicking and shattering a window at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riots in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Troy Faulkner allegedly kicked in a window while wearing a jacket emblazoned with his company's name on the back of it.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was tipped off about Faulkner by the Whitehall Police Department who contacted them on Jan. 11 after seeing a man who appeared to be Faulkner on a newscast jumping up on a ledge to kick a window at the Capitol Building, according to court documents.

Court documents stated that Faulkner was seen on the video wearing a light brown jacket with the words "Faulkner Painting" printed on the back of it with a phone number.

According to the court documents, investigators confirmed that the phone number emblazoned on the back of the jacket matched with the name of Faulkner's business through a search of the Ohio secretary of state's website.

Faulkner called the FBI's hotline on Jan. 13 and report "his destruction of the U.S. Capitol," court documents stated.

Faulkner was charged with destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct, obstruct, or impede passage, and parade, demonstrate, or picket on Capitol grounds.