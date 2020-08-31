Man in custody after alleged attempted rape at NYC subway station caught on video, NYPD says

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police took an alleged attempted rapist into custody Sunday after a Saturday morning assault inside a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.

The woman, who was headed home from work, was followed off the train and onto the Q train platform at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station around 11 a.m. Saturday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

Jose Reyes allegedly pushed the 25-year-old woman to the ground and tried to rape her.

"It's a heinous act," Harrison said. "It's horrible."