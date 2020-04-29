Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Man in Colorado wins two $1 million lottery prizes on same day

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Colorado Lottery
Man in Colorado wins two $1 million lottery prizes on same day
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 14:49:51-04

A man in Colorado is $1 million richer after winning two lotteries on the same day.

The man, only identified as Joe B. by the Colorado Lottery , won the prizes back in March.

In a press release, the agency said the Pueblo resident bought a few tickets in the morning and a few more at night on March 25 using the same numbers he often uses.

Joe B. picked up his winnings at a drive-thru claims office that Colorado's lottery now uses for winning tickets worth $10,000 or more amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.

When the agency asked him what he and his wife plan on doing with the prize money, the man responded with, "the boss has plans for it."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.