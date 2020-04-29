Man in Colorado wins two $1 million lottery prizes on same day

A man in Colorado is $1 million richer after winning two lotteries on the same day.

The man, only identified as Joe B. by the Colorado Lottery , won the prizes back in March.

In a press release, the agency said the Pueblo resident bought a few tickets in the morning and a few more at night on March 25 using the same numbers he often uses.

Joe B. picked up his winnings at a drive-thru claims office that Colorado's lottery now uses for winning tickets worth $10,000 or more amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.

When the agency asked him what he and his wife plan on doing with the prize money, the man responded with, "the boss has plans for it."