Man arrested on charges of setting fire to Nashville courthouse amid riots

Police arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers in connection with the vandalism and fire set at the Nashville Historic Courthouse.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jun 01, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, Nashville police arrested a man in connection with the vandalism and fire set at the Nashville Historic Courthouse on Saturday night.

Police say 25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested at a house on Manzano Road in Madison, and that assistance from the community helped lead to his identification.

He was booked into the Nashville Metropolitan Jail. Police say the investigation into the arson attack on the Historic Courthouse and other vandalism is continuing.

Windows were smashed at the courthouse, explicit graffiti spray-painted on the walls, and several people attempted to set parts of the building on fire during riots Saturday. The riots followed peaceful protests in Nashville.

This story was originally published by Catlin Bogard on WTVF in Nashville.

