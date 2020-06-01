Man arrested on charges of setting fire to Nashville courthouse amid riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, Nashville police arrested a man in connection with the vandalism and fire set at the Nashville Historic Courthouse on Saturday night.

Police say 25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested at a house on Manzano Road in Madison, and that assistance from the community helped lead to his identification.

He was booked into the Nashville Metropolitan Jail. Police say the investigation into the arson attack on the Historic Courthouse and other vandalism is continuing.

Windows were smashed at the courthouse, explicit graffiti spray-painted on the walls, and several people attempted to set parts of the building on fire during riots Saturday. The riots followed peaceful protests in Nashville.

Check out this photo by my friend John Partipilo! This was NOT an angry African-American protester who set fire to the historic Nashville Courthouse. Does anyone know who this is? (Used by permission of John Partipilo) pic.twitter.com/KaIK6ts2ZG — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) May 31, 2020

This story was originally published by Catlin Bogard on WTVF in Nashville.