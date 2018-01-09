Man arrested in Arizona thought he was going to police station for job interview

COTTONWOOD, AZ - The Cottonwood, Arizona Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted for theft, after they convinced him to come to their station for what he thought was a job interview.

A warrant had been put out for the arrest of 32-year-old Alberto Lopez, because police believed he had stolen about $5,000 in 2016 from his workplace at the time, a Bank of America in Cottonwood.

Lopez moved to Phoenix after and had refused to answer calls or questions about the theft allegations.

Police say Lopez was wanted for the theft when he submitted an application to the Cottonwood Police Department for a job as a dispatcher. Police contacted him and asked him to come to the station for an interview, but when he showed up on the morning of January 8, he was arrested.

When Lopez arrived, he was arrested for felony theft and told he would not be in consideration for the job.