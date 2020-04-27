Menu

Man arrested in connection with drive-by-shooting at 'Duck Dynasty' star's home

Gerald Herbert/AP
Willie Robertson, left, of the reality TV series Duck Dynasty, addresses the crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Trump was in Louisiana to promote Republican Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who is in a runoff with incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 4:13 AM, Apr 27, 2020
WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — Deputies in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting at the estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes at Robertson's estate were struck by gunfire Friday afternoon. No one was injured.

Robertson told The News-Star the family was “shook up” after a bullet went through the bedroom window of a home his son shares with his wife and infant child.

It was not immediately clear if King had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

“Duck Dynasty” ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

