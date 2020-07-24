Menu

Man arrested after pulling gun in argument over masks at Florida Walmart, deputies say

Suspect allegedly told shopper, 'I'll kill you'
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Vincent Scavetta was arrested after pulling a gun on a man, who was shopping with his daughter at a Walmart in Royal Palm Beach, and threatening to kill him, deputies say.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 24, 2020
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- An unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over face coverings at a Florida Walmart, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the store's security video shows Vincent Scavetta pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the Royal Palm Beach store on July 12.

In the video, a man with his young daughter approach Scavetta and exchange words. Witnesses said the man made a comment about Scavetta not wearing a mask.

The video shows Scavetta giving the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, deputies said.

"I'll kill you," Scavetta said, according to an arrest report.

Scavetta faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis at WPTV.

