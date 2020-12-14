Man arrested after climbing on wing of airplane at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police arrested a man Saturday after he climbed on a wing of a large passenger airplane at the city's international airport.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a call of a man on the tarmac at McCarran Airport at about 1:32 p.m. local time on Saturday.

When they arrived, police say they found a man on the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Portland.

A passenger on the flight recorded a video of the incident.

"Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

“First of all, it’s not easy getting up on a wing by just jumping, I don’t think you can do it,” said John Nance, an Aviation Analyst for ABC World News. “Secondly, what somebody is doing up there when a plane is getting ready to take off is really puzzling.”

Alaska Airlines said the plane returned to the gate for a "full inspection" following the incident.

This story was originally published by Jason Dinant on KTNV in Las Vegas.