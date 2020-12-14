Menu

Man arrested after climbing on wing of airplane at Las Vegas airport

LVMPD says it responded to a call of a man on the tarmac at McCarran Airport at about 1:32 p.m.
Posted at 7:54 AM, Dec 14, 2020
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police arrested a man Saturday after he climbed on a wing of a large passenger airplane at the city's international airport.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a call of a man on the tarmac at McCarran Airport at about 1:32 p.m. local time on Saturday.

When they arrived, police say they found a man on the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Portland.

A passenger on the flight recorded a video of the incident.

"Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

“First of all, it’s not easy getting up on a wing by just jumping, I don’t think you can do it,” said John Nance, an Aviation Analyst for ABC World News. “Secondly, what somebody is doing up there when a plane is getting ready to take off is really puzzling.”

Alaska Airlines said the plane returned to the gate for a "full inspection" following the incident.

This story was originally published by Jason Dinant on KTNV in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

