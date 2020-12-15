Menu

Man arrested after allegedly shoving woman into moving train at New York City subway station

Police tend to a woman, 55, after she was pushed into a moving train in the West 4th Street subway station in Manhattan's Greenwich Village Monday night, Dec. 14, 2020; police take a man into custody believed to have shoved the woman.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Dec 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-15 09:26:56-05

NEW YORK CITY — A woman was seriously injured Monday night when a man unexpectedly pushed her into a train pulling into a Manhattan subway station, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shoving happened around 9:30 p.m. at the West 4th Street-Washington Square subway station near Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village.

The 55-year-old woman was standing on the platform when the man suddenly pushed her into a moving train pulling into the station, officials said.

The victim hit the side of the train and then fell back onto the platform, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The NYPD later said the woman sustained a fractured spine and broken neck in the seemingly random attack.

Police responded and took a Queens man, who they believed to be responsible, into custody, according to authorities.

Matthew Montanez, 23, was arrested on charges including felony assault and felony reckless endangerment, the NYPD said.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York City.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

