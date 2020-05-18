Menu

Man accused of shooting Louisiana deputy killed after 6-hour manhunt

East Baton Rouge Sheriff&#39;s Office
Man accused of shooting Louisiana deputy killed after 6-hour manhunt
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 18, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. — A man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana was killed after allegedly leading officers on a six-hour manhunt Sunday.

Investigators say an East Baton Rouge deputy was trying to pull over 39-year-old Bernard Ledlow Sunday morning because he appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel.

Ledlow then led deputies on a slow speed chase and fired a gun through his back windshield.

Investigators say he continued to fire on deputies after crashing, grazing a deputy who was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities say the man fled into a wooded area and was killed hours later in a confrontation with more officers.

The injured deputy was transported to an area hospital and subsequently released with a graze wound.

