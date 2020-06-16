Man accused of being 'Golden State Killer' to plead guilty, avoid death penalty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of being the rapist and killer who terrorized California residents in the 1970s and 1980s has agreed to plead guilty to dozens of crimes in return for being spared the death penalty.

A law enforcement source and a victim’s relative said Monday that Joseph DeAngelo, suspected of being the "Golden State Killer," is expected to plead guilty on June 29.

The former police officer is then expected to be sentenced in August to life without the possibility of parole after the surviving victims and relatives of those killed confront him in court.

Sacramento County public defenders did not respond to comment requests.

DeAngelo was arrested in April 2018 after investigators say they used DNA evidence to prove he was the wanted serial killer.

DeAngelo is suspected of at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes across California.

