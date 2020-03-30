Man, 72, wounded in Hanukkah stabbings dies from injuries

NEW YORK — An Orthodox Jewish organization says a man stabbed during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City has died from his injuries three months after the attacks.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council says 72-year-old Josef Neumann died Sunday and his funeral will be held Monday.

Neumann was among five people injured when an attacker rushed into a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, on Dec. 28.

Grafton Thomas has been indicted on federal hate crime charges and state charges including attempted murder.

He's pleaded not guilty.

The attack came amid a string of violence targeting Jews in the region.