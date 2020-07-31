Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

items.[0].image.alt
mpozitolbertphotography
AP
This image provided by @mpozitolbertphotography shows Malik B in studio. The rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47. The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-based emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death has not been released. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. In the following year, the Roots won their first Grammy. (@mpozitolbertphotography via AP)
Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-31 14:59:26-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-based emcee in a social media post on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not been released. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter.

He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999.

In the following year, the Roots won their first Grammy.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!