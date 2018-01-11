Major power outage hits CES, a consumer electronics show

Exhibitors and attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas were left in the dark for nearly two hours Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Convention Center experienced a power outage due to rain starting around 11:14AM PT. Security evacuated most visitors from the affected halls during the outage.

Without power, most companies were unable to show off their products. There was enough light from windows and battery powered signs to safely walk around.

In the meantime, twitter lit up with the hashtag #CESBlackout. Intel, the company behind Energizer, and even Oreo joined in.

@Energizer is still going! Come to booth #12000 for light to avoid the #cesblackout pic.twitter.com/R82jwvL1UT — Jasco Products (@JascoProducts) January 10, 2018

Thousands of companies unveil their newest tech and electronic products each year at CES. More than 170,000 people from 150 countries are at this year's show.

This year's CES show began on Tuesday and goes until Friday.