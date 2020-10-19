Menu

Mail carrier 'hero' saves man who accidentally cut arm with chainsaw

KSTU
Posted at 11:01 AM, Oct 19, 2020
A mail carrier is being praised as an “everyday hero” in the Los Angeles area for saving the life of a man who cut himself with a chainsaw.

According to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Fernando Garcia was making his daily rounds in Norwalk on Friday when he heard screaming. He “sprung into action using his belt as a tourniquet (to) stop the bleeding on the man’s arm,” the department said.

"When he turned around, I saw that he was holding his left arm. And he was just covered in blood," Garcia told KCAL.

Garcia looped his belt around the 70-year-old man’s arm and held it as tight as he could while waiting for emergency crews. He told KCAL he got the idea from the movies.

The man is expected to survive, thanks to “Garcia’s actions,” according to the department, and he has already been released from the hospital.

After the incident, Garcia reportedly purchased a new shirt and belt, and continued on his mail route.

