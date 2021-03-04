Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Magnitude 8.1 earthquake in South Pacific Ocean triggers tsunami watch for Hawaiian islands

items.[0].image.alt
Eugene Tanner/AP
High surf breaks on Oahu's Windward coast as seen from the Makapuu Lookout, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Honolulu. The high winds and big surf are being generated by Hurricane Douglas. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Hawaii Hurricane
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 15:35:09-05

A tsunami watch has been issued for all of Hawaii’s islands after an earthquake initially reported as magnitude 8.1 struck in the Southern Pacific Ocean.

The quake happened Thursday morning near the Kermadec Islands, which are part of New Zealand. They are more than 500 miles east of New Zealand, and more than 3,700 miles south of Hawaii. They are mostly uninhabited by humans.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the watch just before 10 a.m. local time.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The agency is currently investigating the threat to Hawaii.

If tsunami waves hit Hawaii’s shores, the first is expected around 4:30 p.m. local time, or about 9:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.