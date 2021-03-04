Magnitude 8.1 earthquake in South Pacific Ocean triggers tsunami watch for Hawaiian islands

A tsunami watch has been issued for all of Hawaii’s islands after an earthquake initially reported as magnitude 8.1 struck in the Southern Pacific Ocean.

The quake happened Thursday morning near the Kermadec Islands, which are part of New Zealand. They are more than 500 miles east of New Zealand, and more than 3,700 miles south of Hawaii. They are mostly uninhabited by humans.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the watch just before 10 a.m. local time.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said .

The agency is currently investigating the threat to Hawaii.