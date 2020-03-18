Magnitude 5.7 earthquake recorded near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just outside Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit just after 7 a.m. local time.

USGS says the earthquake's epicenter was recorded about two miles northwest of Magna, Utah, an eastern suburb of Salt Lake City, and it was likely felt by an estimated 2.8 million people.

The earthquake was the largest to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook the southern portion of the state in 1992, according to the Utah Emergency Management agency.

EMA officials says power was knocked out in some areas after the quake.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said there are no initial reports of damage to Utah roadways or bridges.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

