Magician David Blaine to fly over NYC by holding balloons

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
David Blaine attends the ABC 2016 Network Upfront Presentation at David Geffen Hall on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 17:06:54-04

Magician David Blaine says his next stunt has been 10 years in the making.

On Friday, the magician announced that he would attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City by holding helium balloons.

The special will air exclusively on Blaine's YouTube channel on August 31.

This is Blaine's first major event in more than a decade.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
