Magician David Blaine to fly over NYC by holding balloons

Magician David Blaine says his next stunt has been 10 years in the making.

On Friday, the magician announced that he would attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City by holding helium balloons.

This stunt has been 10 years in the making.

Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights. #DavidBlaineAscension, August 31st only on @YouTube Join me on the ascent: https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM #youtubeoriginals pic.twitter.com/eke9hZ8zOq — David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 12, 2020

The special will air exclusively on Blaine's YouTube channel on August 31.

This is Blaine's first major event in more than a decade.