Louisville mayor increasing body cams after police shooting

Courtesy of Mayor Greg Fischer via Facebook
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 18, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's mayor is requiring more officers to wear body cameras and changing a search warrant policy after after the fatal police shooting of a black emergency medical worker in her home.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that officers in plainclothes units like the one that served a warrant at Breonna Taylor's home will wear cameras.

Taylor was fatally shot during a search warrant at her home in March.

Fischer also said he is changing the policy on what police call "no-knock" search warrants.

The police chief will now need to sign off on those types of warrants.

