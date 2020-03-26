Loughlin, Giannulli: College bribery charges must be tossed

“Full House” Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents are urging a judge to dismiss charges against them in the college admissions bribery case.

A motion filed Wednesday by their lawyers accuses prosecutors of “extraordinary” misconduct. Defense attorneys say the case cannot stand because investigators bullied their informant into lying and then concealed evidence that would bolster the parents' claims of innocence.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to go on trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Loughlin, who was on the cast of the hit 90s sitcom "Full House," is accused of spending $500,000 in bribes to help her two daughters gain admission into USC. Loughlin's daughters allegedly gained entrance into USC as crew recruits, despite not having the credentials to participate in the sport.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman was also among those indicted as part of the scandal. She was accused of paying $15,000 to a fictitious charity, and in return, would allow her daughter to take the SAT with a proctor who would then alter the answers to the SAT.

Huffman plead guilty, and was sentenced last year to 14 days in prison. She served 12 days behind bars before getting released.