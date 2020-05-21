Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Lori Loughlin agrees to plea deal in college admissions scandal, will serve 2 months in prison

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Lori Loughlin agrees to plea deal in college admissions scandal, will serve 2 months in prison
Posted at 6:21 AM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 09:31:57-04

Actress Lori Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to several charges for her role in a college admissions scandal.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty to conspiracy charges related to the scandal and serve prison time.

Loughlin will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. She'll serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine. Following her release from prison, she'll face two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine. After his release, he'll have two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli were part of a vast conspiracy in which wealthy parents paid bribes to a man, Rick Singer, who then used his connections to get their children into prestigious colleges.

Actress Felicity Huffman accepted a plea deal in connection with the conspiracy and pleaded guilty in September. She served a 14-day prison sentence in October and was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine. She also must complete 250 hours of community service.

According to the Justice Department, 24 parents have been sentenced in connection with the scandal.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.