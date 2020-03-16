Lorenzo Brino: '7th Heaven' actor dies at 21

Lorenzo Brino, who appeared on "7th Heaven" as a child actor, died earlier this month in a car accident in California. He was 21.

Brino, who portrayed Sam Camden on the show, lost control of his car on March 9 while driving in his hometown of Yucaipa, California. According to a coroner's release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Brino struck a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brino was born a quadruplet on Sept. 21, 1998. He first appeared on season three of "7th Heaven," which aired in 1999, when the Camden family welcomes twins Sam and David to the family.

Initially, Brino and his three siblings all shared the roles of Sam and David Camden. But as they grew older, Brino took over the role of Sam full time, and his brother, Nikolas Brino, took over the role of David.

"7th Heaven" is the only credit listed on Lorenzo Brino's IMDB page. The show ran until 2007.