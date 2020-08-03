Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Lord & Taylor joins list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, women peer in the front door of Lord & Taylor's flagship Fifth Avenue store which closed for good in New York. New York landmark retailer Lord & Taylor has filed for bankruptcy, joining a growing list of retailers flummoxed by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Lord & Taylor joins list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection
Posted at 7:08 AM, Aug 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-03 10:08:15-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is the owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, lengthening the list of major retail chains that have faltered in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Household retail names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

Thousands of store closures forced by the arrival of COVID-19 has proved too much.

Lord & Taylor, which began as a Manhattan dry goods store in 1824, was sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. last year. Both filed for bankruptcy protection, separately, in the Eastern Court of Virginia on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!