Looking for live sports this weekend? One pro sports league to play amid coronavirus

Amid the NHL, NBA, MLB, college basketball, XFL, MLS, PGA Tour and NASCAR suspending operations due to the spread of coronavirus, one pro sports league is pushing forward: The Professional Bowlers Association.

This weekend is the tour's PBA World Championship, which is being held in Las Vegas. Although the competition will go on this weekend, it is doing so under a heavily-modified schedule.

The event was originally slated to air next Wednesday. Instead, the finals will air live Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The championship will also be played without spectator, except for family and tour officials.

"The last-minute changes have been made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of players, family members and tournament officials. International travel restrictions that may impact a number of World Series competitors also played a role in PBA’s decisions," the PBA said.

This weekend's championship is one of five majors the PBA has annually.

The bowlers participating in the championship will be Jason Belmonte, EJ Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Francois Lavoie and Chris Via.