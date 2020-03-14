Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Looking for live sports this weekend? One pro sports league to play amid coronavirus

Posted: 7:16 PM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 22:21:26-04
items.[0].image.alt
Tom Baker, Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame bowler, slumps to the floor after one pin was left standing in the final frame of his almost perfect game, to give him a score of 299 during the senior tour of the PBA on Saturday May 31, 2008 in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/The Roanoke Times, Eric Brady)
Looking for live sports this weekend? One pro sports league to play amid coronavirus

Amid the NHL, NBA, MLB, college basketball, XFL, MLS, PGA Tour and NASCAR suspending operations due to the spread of coronavirus, one pro sports league is pushing forward: The Professional Bowlers Association.

This weekend is the tour's PBA World Championship, which is being held in Las Vegas. Although the competition will go on this weekend, it is doing so under a heavily-modified schedule.

The event was originally slated to air next Wednesday. Instead, the finals will air live Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The championship will also be played without spectator, except for family and tour officials.

"The last-minute changes have been made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of players, family members and tournament officials. International travel restrictions that may impact a number of World Series competitors also played a role in PBA’s decisions," the PBA said.

This weekend's championship is one of five majors the PBA has annually.

The bowlers participating in the championship will be Jason Belmonte, EJ Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Francois Lavoie and Chris Via.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.