Look up tonight! Strawberry Moon will appear in sky Friday

BURROWBRIDGE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael's Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on October 5, 2017 in Somerset, England. Normally the Harvest moon, the name given to the first full moon rising closest to the autumnal equinox, usually occurs before the equinox in September. However this year, the Harvest moon, which is said to symbolised when farmers would need to start gathering in the food to prepare for the lean winter months, is happening in October. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 05, 2020
The first weekend of June is kicking off with the full Strawberry Moon on Friday.

According to AccuWeather, the moon will be 100% full at 3:12 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 5, so the best time to see it is around sunset looking east.

This month's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon in North America because it served as a signal to early tribal colonies that wild strawberries were ripened and ready for harvesting. Europeans call June's full moon the Mead Moon, the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon.

Along with June's full moon, some parts of the world will be treated to a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will pass through part of the Earth's outer shadow.

Unfortunately, according to AccuWeather, that eclipse will end before the moon rises over the Americas.

To find out when moonrise and moonset will occur in your area, the Old Farmer's Almanac has created an online tool where you can search your zip code and get a more precise time of when best to see Friday night's moon. To access that tool, click here.

