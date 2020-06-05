Look up tonight! Strawberry Moon will appear in sky Friday

The first weekend of June is kicking off with the full Strawberry Moon on Friday.

According to AccuWeather, the moon will be 100% full at 3:12 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 5, so the best time to see it is around sunset looking east.

This month's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon in North America because it served as a signal to early tribal colonies that wild strawberries were ripened and ready for harvesting. Europeans call June's full moon the Mead Moon, the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon.

Along with June's full moon, some parts of the world will be treated to a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will pass through part of the Earth's outer shadow.

Unfortunately, according to AccuWeather, that eclipse will end before the moon rises over the Americas.

To find out when moonrise and moonset will occur in your area, the Old Farmer's Almanac has created an online tool where you can search your zip code and get a more precise time of when best to see Friday night's moon. To access that tool, click here.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.