LIVE: Unrest over George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

The unrest rippling through the United States is continuing on Friday as demonstrations are ongoing in dozens of major cities throughout the nation in response to the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday, echoes of same themes of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” reverberated from coast to coast. Demonstrators closed highways, burned buildings, busted windows and clashed with police.

Four days after Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, a now fired Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder on Friday after held a knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders. Floyd died moments later.

