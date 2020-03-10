Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

List: Major universities suspending in-person classes amid coronavirus fears

Posted: 2:02 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 17:39:13-04
items.[0].image.alt
List: Major universities suspending in-person classes amid coronavirus fears

In the last several days, dozens of major universities have decided to cancel in-person classes as coronavirus fears spread nationwide. The number of cases have jumped in recent days as testing is becoming available across the US.

Universities are opting to conduct classes online. Some have said that in-person classes will continue on an indefinite basis, while other universities are planning on shutting down classrooms for several weeks.

This is due to health officials recommending that the public avoid close social contact as they try to get a handle on the virus spreading nationally.

Here is a list of Division I universities canceling in-person classes:

California:

University of California-Berkeley

University of California – San Diego
San Jose University
Santa Clara University
Stanford University
USC

Connecticut:

Sacred Heart University

Florida:

University of South Florida

Indiana:

Indiana University

Maryland:

Coppin State University

University of Maryland
Towson Unviersity

Massachusetts:

Harvard

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Nebraska:

University of Nebraska

New Jersey:

Monmouth University

NJIT
Princeton University
Rutgers University

New York:

Columbia University

Cornell University
Fordham University
Hofstra University
Iona College
Manhattan College
St. John’s University
Syracuse University

Ohio:

University of Cincinnati

Kent State University
Miami University
Ohio University
Ohio State University
University of Toledo
Wright State University

Tennessee:

Vanderbilt University

Texas:

Rice University

Washington:

Seattle University

University of Washington

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Monster Jam Watch and Win Sweepstakes

ENTER THE WATCH-AND-WIN MONSTER JAM SWEEPSTAKES!

Enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Tucson Arena on Friday, March 20th!