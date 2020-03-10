List: Major universities suspending in-person classes amid coronavirus fears

In the last several days, dozens of major universities have decided to cancel in-person classes as coronavirus fears spread nationwide. The number of cases have jumped in recent days as testing is becoming available across the US.
Universities are opting to conduct classes online. Some have said that in-person classes will continue on an indefinite basis, while other universities are planning on shutting down classrooms for several weeks.
This is due to health officials recommending that the public avoid close social contact as they try to get a handle on the virus spreading nationally.
Here is a list of Division I universities canceling in-person classes:
California:
University of California-Berkeley
University of California – San Diego
San Jose University
Santa Clara University
Stanford University
USC
Connecticut:
Sacred Heart University
Florida:
University of South Florida
Indiana:
Indiana University
Maryland:
Coppin State University
University of Maryland
Towson Unviersity
Massachusetts:
Harvard
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Nebraska:
University of Nebraska
New Jersey:
Monmouth University
NJIT
Princeton University
Rutgers University
New York:
Columbia University
Cornell University
Fordham University
Hofstra University
Iona College
Manhattan College
St. John’s University
Syracuse University
Ohio:
University of Cincinnati
Kent State University
Miami University
Ohio University
Ohio State University
University of Toledo
Wright State University
Tennessee:
Vanderbilt University
Texas:
Rice University
Washington:
Seattle University
University of Washington