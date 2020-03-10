List: Major universities suspending in-person classes amid coronavirus fears

In the last several days, dozens of major universities have decided to cancel in-person classes as coronavirus fears spread nationwide. The number of cases have jumped in recent days as testing is becoming available across the US.

Universities are opting to conduct classes online. Some have said that in-person classes will continue on an indefinite basis, while other universities are planning on shutting down classrooms for several weeks.

This is due to health officials recommending that the public avoid close social contact as they try to get a handle on the virus spreading nationally.

Here is a list of Division I universities canceling in-person classes:

California:

University of California-Berkeley