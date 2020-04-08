Menu

Linda Tripp, Clinton/Lewinsky whistleblower, dead at age 70

AP1998
DOUG MILLS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Linda Tripp, the Pentagon employee whose secret tape recordings of former White House intern Monica Lewinsky triggered a criminal investigation of President Clinton, talks to reporters outside federal court in Washington Wednesday, July 29, 1998, after making her final appearance before the grand jury that's looking into allegations of a sexual relationship between Lewinsky and President Clinton. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 16:49:02-04

Linda Tripp, a former Pentagon official whose recording of a conversation between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky was used in Clinton's impeachment, has died at the age of 70.

Tripp's death was confirmed by the Washington Post.

Tripp became a key figure in the Clinton impeachment, as she recorded a conversation between Clinton and Lewinsky, which confirmed Clinton had an affair with the intern.

Tripp then handed over the recordings to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr. Starr used the recording to help prove that Clinton lied under oath about his relationship with Lewinsky, prompting his impeachment. Clinton was then acquitted by the Senate.

Tripp was later fired by the Clinton administration one day before his last day from office.

As reports surfaced that Tripp was gravely ill, Lewinsky tweeted her well wishes for Tripp.

“No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” Lewinsky said.

