Lincoln Project to launch outside probe amid new revelations

The Lincoln Project, one of the best-known and best-funded organizations in the so-called Never Trump movement, has announced plans to launch an external investigation hours after new revelations raised questions about its handling of misconduct allegations against a co-founder.

The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that the organization’s leadership was informed in writing and in subsequent phone calls of at least 10 allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver.

The revelations raised questions about the Lincoln Project’s statement last month that it was “shocked” when accusations surfaced publicly this year. The organization announced Thursday night that its board had decided to retain “a best-in-class outside professional” to review Weaver’s tenure.

The Lincoln Project was an organization formed by Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump. The group worked to defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

Before working with the Lincoln Project, Weaver worked closely with Ohio Gov. John Kasich during his 2016 bid to win the Republican presidential nomination.