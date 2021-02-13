Lincoln Project co-founder resigns as colleague faces harassment probe

Steve Schmidt, who co-founded the anti-Trump PAC Lincoln Project, announced he is resigning from the group, one day after the Lincoln Project announced plans to launch an external investigation hours after new revelations raised questions about its handling of misconduct allegations against fellow co-founder John Weaver.

The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that the organization’s leadership was informed in writing and in subsequent phone calls of at least 10 allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver.

The revelations raised questions about the Lincoln Project’s statement last month that it was “shocked” when accusations surfaced publicly this year. The organization announced Thursday night that its board had decided to retain “a best-in-class outside professional” to review Weaver’s tenure.

"I am incandescently angry about it. I am angry because I know the damage that he caused to me, and I know the journey that lies ahead for every young man that trusted, feared and was abused by John Weaver," Schmidt tweeted on Friday.

"I detest John Weaver in a way I can't articulate," Schmidt added. "My heart breaks that young men felt unseen and unheard in an organization that I started. I am ashamed of it. I promise that we will release the full findings of what we discover through an independent investigation. There is another truth about John Weaver of which I must speak. Like all predators, he is a skilled liar, and like all predators, he left clues."

The Lincoln Project was an organization formed by Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump. The group worked to defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

Before working with the Lincoln Project, Weaver worked closely with Ohio Gov. John Kasich during his 2016 bid to win the Republican presidential nomination.