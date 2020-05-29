Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 28 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln Center's constituents have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The pandemic has caused tens of millions of dollars in operating losses.

The 67-year-old Moss says she had been planning to leave since before the pandemic.