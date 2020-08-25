Limited-time offer: General Mills selling Lucky Charms marshmallow-only pouches

If all you ever wanted was only to eat the magically delicious marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms, then today is your lucky day.

General Mills announced that for a limited time only, they will sell marshmallow-only pouches of the sugary goodness.

For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!💫 pic.twitter.com/MX9SvwM6s4 — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 24, 2020

The Just Magical Marshmallows will come in a six-ounce bag and sell for $3.99.

The company says the marshmallows will hit shelves in September.

