Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Limited-time offer: General Mills selling Lucky Charms marshmallow-only pouches

items.[0].image.alt
Lucky Charms via Twitter
Limited-time offer: General Mills selling Lucky Charms marshmallow-only pouches
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-25 18:41:54-04

If all you ever wanted was only to eat the magically delicious marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms, then today is your lucky day.

General Mills announced that for a limited time only, they will sell marshmallow-only pouches of the sugary goodness.

The Just Magical Marshmallows will come in a six-ounce bag and sell for $3.99.

The company says the marshmallows will hit shelves in September.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson