Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

WASHINGTON (AP) — A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House.

The couple, 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died after the Thursday night lightning strike in Lafayette Park.

A third victim, a 29-year-old adult male, was pronounced dead Friday. One other is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Secret Service and Park Police officers saw the lightning strike and rendered first aid.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

