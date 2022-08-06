Watch Now
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

In this photo provided by @dcfireems, emergency medical crews are staged on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Lafayette Park, Thursday evening, Aug. 4, 2022 in Washington. Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike in Lafayette Park outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven't revealed how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike. (@dcfireems via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House.

The couple, 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died after the Thursday night lightning strike in Lafayette Park.

A third victim, a 29-year-old adult male, was pronounced dead Friday. One other is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Secret Service and Park Police officers saw the lightning strike and rendered first aid.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

