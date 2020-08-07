Liberty University's Falwell taking leave of absence

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University.

That's according to a one-sentence statement the private Virginia university issued Friday.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty's board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and request that Falwell take leave, "to which he has agreed, effective immediately."

Falwell Jr.'s leave of absence comes in the wake of a photo he posted on Instagram of himself and a woman, not his wife, with both of their pants unzipped while on his yacht, CNN reported.

Falwell has served as president of the Lynchburg university his father founded since 2007.