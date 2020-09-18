Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Letters from kids prompt packaging change at Lego

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stuart Ramson/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LEGO - New LEGO® City helicopter is part of an exciting range of LEGO City sets debuting at Toy Fair New York, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, that put children right into the action as they build and play with real-life heroes in real-life situations. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for LEGO)
Letters from kids prompt packaging change at Lego
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-18 13:14:24-04

A request from children is changing the future of LEGO kits. The company announced they will be phasing out their single-use plastic bags used to separate parts of their kits beginning next year.

“We have received many letters from children about the environment asking us to remove single-use plastic packaging. We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change,” stated CEO Niels Christiansen in a company release.

The toymaker has set a goal of making all of their packaging sustainable by the end of 2025. Beginning in 2021, they will look at using recyclable paper bags in their kits.

Testing has already taken place, and LEGO says kids liked the paper bags because they were environmentally friendly and easy to open.

Other LEGO products will be getting an environmentally friendly makeover in the future, too. The company said it is testing blocks made from sugar cane and other sustainable materials.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...