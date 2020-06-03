LeBron James to produce documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre

NBA superstar LeBron James set to produce a documentary on the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Production company SpringHill Entertainment — which is owned by James and his production partner, Maverick Carter — confirmed on Twitter that they were working on the project along with director Salima Koroma.

"In April, Salima pitched us her vision to direct a documentary about Black Wall Street and The Tulsa Riot of 1921 - one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history," the company tweeted. "We knew we had to empower her to tell that story."

Koroma tweeted that this story had to be - especially with everything that was going on around the nation in regards to the George Floyd protests.

"The Tulsa Race Massacre is not just a black story but American history," Koroma tweeted. "The fabric of this country is soaked in racism, and today 99 years later, we’re still fighting for change. That’s why I’m partnering with Spring Hill Entertainment to tell the story of Black Wall Street."

The Tulsa Race Massacre happened between May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District, which at the time was known as Black Wall Street.

No release date has been announced.

Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre.