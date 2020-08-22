LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

Akron’s best-known native has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.

LeBron James says Goodyear Tire has been great for his city and for the country. He calls Goodyear an “unbelievable brand.” He commented to reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic. Trump Wednesday called via Tweet for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The president inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps.

Trump called for the boycott on Wednesday after reports accused Goodyear of banning hats with Trump’s campaign slogan from being worn by employees. Goodyear responded saying images purporting to be from Goodyear did not come from Goodyear’s corporate office. But the company did acknowledge, however, that employees are discouraged from supporting political campaigns while working.

“The visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” Goodyear said in a statement. “To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination. To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

