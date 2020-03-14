Lawyer: Man killed by officer was asleep when police fired

An attorney says a Maryland man who was shot and killed by a police officer was asleep in his bedroom when police opened fire from outside his house.

The 21-year-old man's girlfriend was also wounded. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release Friday that Duncan Socrates Lemp “confronted” police and was fatally shot by one of the officers early Thursday.

An attorney for Lemp’s relatives said police couldn't have any justification for shooting Lemp based on what she has heard. Lemp's family says the warrant police obtained to search their Potomac home doesn’t mention any “imminent threat.” A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to the family’s statement.