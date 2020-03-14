Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Lawyer: Man killed by officer was asleep when police fired

Posted: 7:53 PM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 22:53:08-04
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo
Lawyer: Man killed by officer was asleep when police fired

An attorney says a Maryland man who was shot and killed by a police officer was asleep in his bedroom when police opened fire from outside his house.

The 21-year-old man's girlfriend was also wounded. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release Friday that Duncan Socrates Lemp “confronted” police and was fatally shot by one of the officers early Thursday.

An attorney for Lemp’s relatives said police couldn't have any justification for shooting Lemp based on what she has heard. Lemp's family says the warrant police obtained to search their Potomac home doesn’t mention any “imminent threat.” A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to the family’s statement.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.