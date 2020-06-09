Law enforcement serving search warrant at Chad Daybell's home in Idaho

SALEM, Idaho — Several police officers are serving a search warrant at Chad Daybell's Fremont County, Idaho home.

According to a news release from the Rexburg Police Department, its officers, with the assistance of the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, served the search warrant around 7 a.m. local time Tuesday morning.

The home is located on the 200 block of North 1900 East in Salem, and the search is connected to the case of missing his wife's missing children: Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

The warrant is sealed, meaning that the information is only available to law enforcement officers working on this case.

Numerous roads around the home are closed, and drivers are being re-routed.

Nobody has been taken into custody, and police will be on the scene for several hours.

Lori Daybell was arrested in Hawaii in January regarding the disappearance of her children. She and her husband had been living there for several months as police in Idaho sought information from her about JJ and Tylee.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been in an Idaho jail ever since, despite several attempts to lower her bail.

Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow not long after his wife, Tammy, died of what was believed at the time to be natural causes. The Idaho Attorney General is investigating possible murder and conspiracy in her death.

Vallow's ex-husband also died under suspicious circumstances shortly before their marriage.

Tuesday is not the first itime that Daybell's Salem home has been searched by law enforcement officials.

This story was originally published by KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.

