Laura nears hurricane status as it gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf Coast appears to have dodged a bullet after Marco — once a tropical storm — collapsed into a post-tropical cyclone as it neared the Louisiana coast. But the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that the region faces a more substantial threat in Tropical Storm Laura.

In it's 5 a.m. ET update, the NHC said that Laura's winds had strengthened to 65 mph — less than 10 miles under hurricane status. As of the latest forecast, the storm is expected to reach the Louisiana or Texas coast by late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

The storm has already proven to be deadly. The Associated Press reports that 11 people were killed in flash flooding and mudslides caused by the storm in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The NHC said Tuesday that the system could bring life-threatening storm on the Gulf Coast from as far west as San Luis Pass, Texas to as far east as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The agency also warned that an inland region of the south-central United States could face flash floods and urban floods by the end of the week and into the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center will provide another update on Laura's path at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.