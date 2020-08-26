Hurricane Laura now a 'major' Category 3 storm, expected to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4

MIAMI, Fla. — Hurricane Laura has sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a powerful Category 4 storm as it continues its progress toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday morning Laura is expected to "rapidly strengthen" into a Category 4 storm.

NHC said the northwest Gulf Coast could see "potentially catastrophic" storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding Wednesday night.

In a tweet, the agency, part of the National Weather Service, said "This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in SW Louisiana and far SE Texas." They also urged storm preparations to be rushed Wednesday as the waters will begin rising later in the day. Widespread flash flooding is expected.

A life-threatening storm surge is forecast to occur with #Laura. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas. This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in SW Louisiana and far SE Texas. pic.twitter.com/tZHOksgtrQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

As of 5 a.m. ET, Laura is about 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and about 335 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Laura is packing 110 mph winds and is moving northwest at 15 mph, NHC says.

NHC says on the forecast track, Laura should approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts Wednesday evening and move inland near those areas Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

NHC says Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. According to the NHC, hurricanes are considered major when they reach Category 3 or above because of the potential impact to life and property.

This story originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com.