Las Vegas police search county administrator's home after reporter fatally stabbed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning.

LVMPD officials sent a statement confirming officers were serving search warrants related to the homicide of investigative reporter Jeff German.

We’re outside of Tuscany Trails neighborhood on Red Hills Rd. Beyond the tape- a home believed to be the subject of a search warrant related to the homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German. Metro confirmed they’re executing search warrants but have not said an address pic.twitter.com/ROikQn4904 — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 7, 2022

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3.

Wednesday, crews witnessed officers going in and out of Telles' home.

In a public update on Tuesday, Capt. Dori Koren shared new photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to German's killing: a red or maroon 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.

A vehicle parked in the driveway at Telles' home appeared similar to the vehicle in photos Koren shared.

LVMPD Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared this image of a vehicle believed to be related to the killing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published several stories about Telles. Telles has publicly stated negative things about German and his reporting in the past.

Earlier this week, police shared photos of a potential suspect who was seen near German's home, wearing a large-brimmed straw hat and a long-sleeved orange construction shirt.

LVMPD Las Vegas police shared these photos of a person suspected of the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, officials didn't specify where they were searching.

"No further information will be provided at this time," they said.

This article was written by KTNV.