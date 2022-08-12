Las Vegas landlord accused of forcing tenant to sign sex contract to lease home

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas landlord has been accused in federal court of forcing a woman to sign a sex contract in exchange for housing.

According to court documents, Allan Rothstein allegedly forced Candy Torres to sign the contract, a document titled "Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse," in November 2018 to rent a four-bedroom home.

Rothstein was the property manager at the time and a licensed real estate broker, ABC affiliate KTNV reported.

In the court documents, Torres said she felt that she had no other option but to sign the contract because she and her five children were homeless, living weekly in a residential hotel.

KTNV reported that the woman was approved for a housing voucher through Section 8.

But according to the federal program, you have 60 days to find a place to live.

According to the court documents, the tenant had to swear she wasn't signing the contract "under the influence of an incapacitating intoxicant, aphrodisiacs, or psychoactive substances," KTNV reported.

The Nevada Real Estate Division launched an investigation into the claims, KTNV reported.

According to the news outlet, Rothstein admitted to the Real Estate Division that he wrote the contract and forced the tenant to sign it.

As a result of the investigation, Rothstein lost his real estate license and property manager license, the news outlet reported.

He was fined $94,000, KTNV reported.