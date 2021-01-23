Larry King, former talk show host, dead at age 87

Former CNN talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87, his management confirmed on his Twitter account early Saturday morning.

King died at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

King was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19. It was not announced whether the virus contributed to his death.

For 25 years, King hosted the primetime talk show "Larry King Live" on CNN. After more than 6,000 episodes, King retired from CNN.

King's show was unique for taking calls from viewers, who were often able to post questions and comments directly to newsmakers, celebrities and politicians.

Before hosting Larry King Live, King got his start in radio, first as a disc jockey, then becoming a football commentator in Miami. He went on to host the "Larry King Show," which was nationally syndicated and became a template for his transition to TV.

After his departure from CNN, he continued being active in the media. Co-creating his own company, Ora Media, he hosted "Larry King Now" through 2018. Like his previous shows, the program focused on in-depth interviews with newsmakers.

King's CNN successor Piers Morgan tweeted his condolences Saturday morning.

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," Morgan said.