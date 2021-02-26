California crews battle large fire in Compton that engulfed pallets, line of buses

COMPTON, Calif. — California crews are battling a large pallet fire in Compton, a city in Los Angeles County.

Officials told KABC and KNBC that firefighters responded to the scene near Santa Fe Ave. and Banning St. shortly after 4:30 a.m. PT on Friday.

Aerial footage of the blaze showed a pile of wooden pallets on fire and several nearby buses completely engulfed in flames.

Thick plumes of smoke also were seen billowing into the sky as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

KABC reports that no injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

WATCH FOOTAGE FROM THE SCENE BELOW

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

