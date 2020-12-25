Police believe explosion in Nashville was 'intentional act,' 3 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The blast was felt across much of the area around 6:30 a.m. local time. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the explosion has been linked to a vehicle in downtown Nashville, near the city's center.

During a press conference, MNPD said they believe the explosion was an "intentional act." Officers were investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle when the explosion occurred.

Three people have been taken to the hospital, but officials say none of the injuries have been reported as critical.

Nashville firefighters have asked everyone in the area to move at least two blocks away due to concerns about any possible other explosions.

BREAKING: Nashville fire crews being told to back up ANOTHER two blocks from site of explosion in downtown area. Concerns: possible vehicle bombs left in area, potential radiation. All of this is PRECAUTIONARY at this point. — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 25, 2020

WeGo Transit, the city's public transit system, said its operations have not been impacted by the explosion. WeGo will be helping clear the area by using buses to get people in the area out of the cold weather.

Heavy smoke and damage were seen in the Second Avenue area.

Photos: Explosion in downtown Nashville causes heavy smoke, damage

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Caroline Sutton on WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.