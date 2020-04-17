Land O'Lakes removing native American woman from packaging

Land O'Lakes is removing the image of a Native American woman that has appeared on its dairy products for nearly 100 years.

The woman is being replaced by the Land O'Lakes name and the phrase "farmer-owned since 1921" around it.

The new packaging was unveiled back in February, but consumers are now starting to see the change on the shelves.

The new look is being rolled out in stores this spring and summer. The company says it will be fully rolled out by the end of 2020.

In a statement, Land O'Lakes, which was founded by farmers, said it wanted a new look that represents the foundation and heart of the company.

“As Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture—and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products,” said Beth Ford, President and CEO, Land O’Lakes.

However, the company didn’t address removing the depiction of the Native American woman.

Many have called for brands to stop using these types of images, saying Native people shouldn’t be used for logos or mascots.