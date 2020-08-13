LAFD rescues TV personality Steve-O after he duct tapes himself to billboard

The Los Angeles Fire Department safely rescued TV personality Steve-O on Thursday after he duct-taped himself to a billboard as part of a publicity stunt.

According to the Associated Press, Steve-O duct-taped himself to a billboard as a stunt for his new multimedia special "Gnarly."

Chris Pizzello/AP Television personality Steve-O is evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel after he had duct-taped himself to a billboard as a publicity stunt for his new multimedia special "Gnarly," Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The fire department was dispatched to “an apparent single patient behavior emergency,” at about 9:35 a.m. PT, according to the agency's Twitter account.

#AgencyAssist; INC#0430; 9:35AM; 1747 N Cahuenga Bl; https://t.co/bR4ql06ZOE; #Hollywood; PRELIM: LAFD assisting law enforcement at an apparent single patient behavioral emergency, one person secured (themselves?) to a ... https://t.co/g9dketn7IV — LAFD (@LAFD) August 13, 2020

A video on CBS Los Angeles showed the prankster being removed from the sign.

Variety reported that Steve-O was not hospitalized.

According to KTLA, the "Jackass" star was not arrested.