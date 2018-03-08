Kushner met with Mexican president without US ambassador

The US ambassador to Mexico was not invited to a meeting between senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Mexican officials, including President Enrique Peña Nieto, a US official told CNN.

Roberta Jacobson, a career diplomat who has more than 30 years of experience in the region, announced her retirement earlier this month effective in May. Her departure comes at a time when US relations with Mexico have been strained over issues related to trade and migration.

Kimberly Breier, who was just nominated to be the new assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere -- a senior State Department position Jacobson previously held -- was with Kushner at the Wednesday meeting.

The New York Times first reported that Jacobson was not at the meeting.

The timing of the meeting came amid NAFTA negotiations and questions over President Donald Trump's tariff proposal. It also comes shortly after Kushner had his security clearance downgraded because he had not obtained his full clearance.